BOWDOINHAM – Dr. Robert Sinclair Farrell, born Oct. 23, 1946 in Laconia, N.H. passed away on March 2, 2024 following a series of medical issues including cancer.

He leaves behind Bobbi (Roberta Glenice Norton), his wife of 63 years; two sons, Christopher and his wife Amy, Stan Edward and his wife Helene; and four incredible grandchildren, Anthony, Shea, Olympia, and Dash.

Bob was a genuine person. He had no pretenses; a man who knew what was important in life.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous