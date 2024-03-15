Dr. Robert Sinclair Farrell

BOWDOINHAM – Dr. Robert Sinclair Farrell, born Oct. 23, 1946 in Laconia, N.H. passed away on March 2, 2024 following a series of medical issues including cancer.

He leaves behind Bobbi (Roberta Glenice Norton), his wife of 63 years; two sons, Christopher and his wife Amy, Stan Edward and his wife Helene; and four incredible grandchildren, Anthony, Shea, Olympia, and Dash.

Bob was a genuine person. He had no pretenses; a man who knew what was important in life.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.