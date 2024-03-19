HARPSWELL – A Life Celebrated. Daniel Lee McMahon, a beloved resident of Harpswell, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2024, at the age of 60. Born on April 4, 1963, in Malone, N.Y., Danny was the son of the late Reverend Kent L. McMahon Sr. and Lennura L. (Laudermilk) McMahon.

Danny had a nomadic life. He’s lived in uncountable towns and cities across the Eastern United States. He attended a countable 12 different schools as a boy. He explored a remarkable variety of careers as an adult, from child photography to long haul trucking, to selling floors at Home Depot, to selling insurance for a duck… Aflac!

In 2001 he moved to Harpswell. In this community he finally found a place that felt like home. In 2009 he began a career as a Financial Advisor and found unique satisfaction helping his neighbors plan for their future. He found purpose in small town civic life and meaning in small town church.

During all of his years, some things about Danny never changed. His faith. His love of music. His fascination for family history. His love for beagles; mostly his love for beagles. Danny’s heart belonged to his little Lilly, who was his constant companion until the end.

Danny now rests alongside the loved ones who preceded him. His parents and grandparents; his three brothers, Kent Jr. (survived by Karen Magnone), Dale McMahon (predeceased, by Mary Sowder), and Duane McMahon (survived by Jeanette Welsh).

He is survived by his uncle, Ralph (Marilyn) McMahon of Harpswell; nine nephews and nieces; and countless cousins across Maine, Ohio, and further field. Our lives were all richer for having you in them, and we will miss you greatly.

A memorial service will be held in Harpswell on Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. Join us at the West Harpswell Baptist Church, 1492 Harpswell Neck Rd., to share stories and celebrate Danny’s well-lived life.

There will be an additional memorial service in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where Danny will be laid to rest. Specifics to be announced at a later date.

Online condolences and cherished memories can be shared on Danny’s memorial page at Brackett Funeral Home http://www.brackettfh.com

