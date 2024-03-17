SCARBOROUGH – Mary Cowen Jeton, 95, passed away on Jan. 27, 2024 at Scarborough Terrace, in Scarborough. She was born in Germantown, Pa. to Catherine and Clifford Cowen. Mary was a graduate of Smith College, class of 1950 with a major in Economics.

In October 1950, she married Francis “Frank” J. Jeton, whose career as an intelligence officer for the Central Intelligence Agency took Mary and their growing family to locations in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Upon Frank’s retirement in 1979, they settled in Maine. Mary began her career in 1980 with Ingraham Volunteers (IV) working the 24/7 hotline and retired 13 years later as the assistant to the Director. While at IV, among other social services, Mary assisted in establishing a teen-lead hotline. As a dedicated community volunteer, Mary worked at local food pantries and participated in the Portland Adult Literacy Program. Mary was a longstanding member of Woodfords Congregational Church.

In life, Mary was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, a careful listener and a great conversationalist with a passion for learning. She was on the school board of the American School of Kinshasa, Congo and founded a nursery school for the expat community in Tunis, Tunisia. Upon moving to Maine, she continued to advance her many academic interests through adult courses at the University of Southern Maine and as a participant of the World Affairs Council of Maine. Highlights of the week were regular attendance at the Language Exchange’s French discussion group and “Café Croissant”.

A wonderful cook, intrepid traveler, avid reader, knitter and crewel embroiderer, physical fitness was always very important to Mary. She enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hiking, bicycling, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, swimming, tennis, and golf! Perhaps due to her life raising a family in diverse and often challenging environments overseas, she was always game for a new adventure. While Mary survived coups d’état and intrigue from Syria to the Congo, she also relished camping excursions in Maine and the western U.S. as well as multi-day hiking trips in France and northern England.

She could whip up a couscous, Philadelphia sticky buns or prepare an excellent hummus and tabouleh to accompany one of the many family gatherings. Above all Mary loved a good day at the beach!

Mary is survived by her son, Steve, in Tucson, Ariz., daughter, Anne and family in Minden, Nev., son, Marc and family in Acton, daughter-in-law, Nancy and family in Cumberland Foreside; sisters Jane and Katherine in Massachusetts; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2010; son, Matthew in 1993, and son, Peter in 2021.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland in mid-September 2024 (date to be announced). Mary will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her love for her family, and her dedication to helping others.

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to

Preble Street,

55 Portland St.,

Portland, ME 04101

