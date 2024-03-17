Hectic schedules and endless to-do lists make finding time to do daily chores almost impossible. In 2022, people spent an average of 1.89 hours per day doing household activities like food preparation and cleanup, interior cleaning, laundry, lawn and garden care and more, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The good news is a growing number of automated smart home devices can save you time and do those dreaded household tasks for you. Check out this list of smart home appliances and gadgets that can take a lot of work off your hands.

Robot Vacuum

If you feel like you’re constantly vacuuming and your floors are still a mess, a robot vacuum saves the day — especially if you have pets and kids. Just program a smart vacuum and control it via a mobile app to sweep one room or your entire house on a set schedule. It also gets into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and some brands even empty themselves, according to Tom’s Guide.

Robot Mop

Mopping is worse than vacuuming. You deal with buckets full of dirty water and, in some cases, wringing a grimy mophead. Thankfully, a robot mop eliminates these problems. The Wi-Fi-connected smart device tackles messes in your home when and where you want. It uses precision jet cleaning spray to mop tiles, hardwood and stone. For the ultimate automated floor cleaning crew, some brands offer a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop combo device.

Smart Toilet

Smart toilets are becoming more popular, according to Good Housekeeping. Many boast seat warmers, touch-free automatic lids, night lights and bidet-style personal cleansing. Self-cleaning features for the toilet itself beat scrubbing the bowl the traditional way, and it’s more hygienic. Some models reduce overflow risks and use only the amount of water needed for each flush.

Smart Shower

Smart showers don’t clean themselves, but they do free up time in your daily routine. You can set precise water temperatures, shower duration time, and water flow rates. You can also use a remote control or voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant to turn the shower on and heat it to a specific temperature each day, according to How-To Geek. Programming the flow rate saves water, which is good for your water bill and the environment.

Smart Faucets

Touchless, smart faucets are fantastic if you’ve got messy hands and need to wash them to move on to another task in the kitchen or bathroom. The faucets connect to your smart home hub, smartphone, or an app. You can even set different water dispensing amounts for pet dishes, the coffee pot, or your favorite water bottle, according to The Spruce.

Smart Refrigerator

A smart refrigerator gives one of the kitchen’s core appliances some tech-savvy enhancements. A touchscreen command center on some brands coordinates and controls all your family’s smart devices. You can also display photos, set a cooking timer, share calendars, check your video doorbell, and create a grocery list on the large digital interface. For some models, you can even check the contents of the fridge while you’re at the store and follow a step-by-step recipe as you cook.

Smart Dishwasher

Many smart dishwashers have updated functionality, such as improved drying capabilities and high-powered turbo jets that get dishes cleaner using less water and energy. Via Wi-Fi connectivity, you can start a wash cycle anytime, monitor the dishwasher’s performance, and lock and unlock the door from anywhere via a smartphone. Most brands work with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, built-in sensors on some brands detect the load size and grime level to adjust water and energy use for each load.

Robotic Lawn Mower

Mowing the lawn is often hot and demanding work, especially in the peak of summer. This must-do maintenance job can take a long time, depending on the size of your yard. Thankfully, many robotic lawnmowers can trim lawns of all shapes and sizes, according to PC Magazine. They’re also super quiet. So, you can schedule a mow any time of the day or night without bothering your neighbors via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity and a mobile app.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous