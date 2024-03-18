Account: platesofportlandmaine

Platform: Instagram

Followers: 64,400

Why it’s worthy: If you’re interested, even a little bit, in Portland’s food scene, follow platesofportlandmaine for its array of photos and video clips featuring the delicious-looking food and drinks you can get in and around the city.

The account was launched in August 2022 by Freeport-based food blogger Jordan Brocklesby.

You’ll see everything from doughnuts to seafood, burgers and cocktails, and Brocklesby’s photography and videography will lure you out of your own kitchen and into the world of sweet and savory satiation right around you.

Is there a Maine social media account you love? Let us know about it by sending an email to go@pressherald.com.

