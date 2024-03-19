The Chocolate Church Arts Center Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Matthew Glassman as its new executive and artistic director. Glassman is a well-respected artist, leader and organizer in the American Theater. He started his new role on Jan. 2, following Lauren O’Reilly, who held the helm for nearly two years.

Glassman was appointed to this position following an inclusive search process that involved members of the CCAC board, staff and community, led by CCAC Board President Emily Ruger.

“Matthew is a visionary leader with an extensive background in fundraising and financial management,” Ruger said in a prepared release. “And at his core, Matthew is an artist. He will undoubtedly bring artistic magic to our stage and beyond.”

From 2000–2022, Glassman was co-artistic director and ensemble member of the acclaimed Double Edge Theatre and its rural, international center, The Farm, located in the hill towns of western Massachusetts. During that time, he co-created and performed in performances that toured internationally to major art centers and place-based spectacles in urban and rural communities around the world. In leadership roles over 20 years, he contributed to the transformation of a 100-acre former dairy farm into a vibrant rural/ international art center, garnering highly coveted grants from ArtPlace America, the NEA and the National Theater Project Award. His tenure at Double Edge culminated with the successful completion of a five-year, $6.5 million dollar comprehensive “Harvest” campaign, which he led.

“Having been around when Jack Doepp developed The Chocolate Church in the ’70s, I was excited to learn that Matthew was exploring this role,” wrote Rus Peotter, former VP of Maine Public Broadcasting, who worked with Glassman on the Double Edge board. “For more than 15 years, I’ve witnessed Matthew’s powerful combination of experience and skills in performance, writing, fundraising, and collaboration. He will be a great asset to guide the Chocolate Church to become an even more wonderful institution.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: