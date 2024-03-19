BRUNSWICK – Kathleen Ann Henrietta Marino, 77, of Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in her home with loving family by her side.

She was born in Brunswick on Nov. 20, 1946, to Layforest Joseph Alexander and Louise Bertha Alexander.

She attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965.

As a young adult Kathy worked at a laundromat, Simpson’s Animal Park and as a candy striper. Later, she worked at Lamey-Wellehan’s, Health Tex for 17 years as a frontline supervisor, Wiscasset Ford for 11 years in the parts department, titles and contracts departments. She retired from L.L.Bean after 11 years working in the apparels and boot stitching departments.

Kathy was baptized with her husband as a Seven Day Adventist in Dexter and enjoyed reading her bible and bible study.

She enjoyed flower, vegetable and fruit gardening, sewing quilts and clothing, crocheting and knitting, cooking, canning, reading, crosswords, painting, singing, fishing, animals of all kinds (especially wolves and hummingbirds) and spending time at her camp in Parkman.

She loved taking lots and lots of pictures (memories). She loved to dance, and boy could she cut a rug! Some of her favorite music artists were Yannie, The Doors and The Who and many, many more. She also played the violin and piano/organ by ear.

She was a very giving person and had a huge giving heart, often putting others before herself. Her most favorite holiday was Christmas, and she gave and gave and gave…. She would even at times pay for someone’s meal that she didn’t know at a restaurant if she felt the need was there or even if it wasn’t.

Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Charles Leon Alexander, and brother-in-law, William Bryant Borens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, David Alan Marino; sister, Doreen Lee Dorothy Borens, sister-in-law, Susan Debra Alexander; her children, Valerie Lou Ann Burton, Carrie Lee Leslie Mackie and her husband Justin, Kevin Lee Mackie, and Travis Alex Burton, stepchildren, Leo Donald Rodrigue and his wife Lori Ellen Rodrigue, Heidi Ann Poisson and her husband Daniel Francis Poisson, Penny Lynn Belleville, and Robbie John Rodrigue and his wife Lisa Marie Rodrigue; as well as 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and many cousins; nieces and nephews who all called her “Uppie”; and many friends whom she also considered family. Everyone was family to her, and she would always do anything she could to help them all.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. She will be cremated and her ashes will be kept by her loving husband and be buried together upon his passing.

A celebration of life will be held at Amvets Post 13 in Durham on Saturday, June 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com

