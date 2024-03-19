Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities is installing five new public toilets in the city to be finished this spring.

Two will be at Deering Oaks – one at Kings Court and one at the playground – and two more at the Back Cove parking lot across from Hannaford, and one at the Valley Street community garden.

The restrooms, designed to keep costs down, have no running water, are stocked with paper products, hand sanitizer and a sharps collection box. They will be cleaned at least once a day.

