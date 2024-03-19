Marine businesses impacted by the January coastal storms can apply for Island Institute’s Business Resilience Grant program.

Up to $5,000 is available from the Tom Glenn Community Impact Fund for working waterfront businesses directly supporting fishing and aquaculture on islands and in fishing-dependent communities. Priority is given to businesses that support independent harvesters.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through June 10. Grant funds may be used to repair wharf infrastructure, repair or replace equipment and more. Contact the institute at brgrants@islandinstitute.org to confirm business eligibility and acceptable fund uses.

Apply at islandinstitute.org.

