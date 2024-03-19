Now in its fourth year, the Patten Free Library’s Poetry Walk will begin in April in Library Park. What began as a social distancing program in 2021 has become an annual tradition looked forward to by the community and staff alike.

“Each year, we install about 20 poems on yard sign style signs,” Hannah Lackoff, program and outreach manager and coordinator of the event, said in a prepared release. “We do our best to include poets of all ages, genders and races, and select poems with a spring or hopeful theme. This year, we are very excited to include Maine state poet laureate Julia Bouwsma, who will be visiting PFL for an event in May, and the winners of this year’s poetry contest.”

The Poetry Walk will be on display throughout the month of April. Additional poets include local favorites, poetry from the History Room and some bigger names viewers are certain to recognize.

