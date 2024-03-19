The Boston Celtics were down four rotation players in Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons but did not miss a beat in a 119-95 blowout win.

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis all had their usual big nights during increased roles but the rest of Boston’s lineup thrived while moving up the depth chart.

Payton Pritchard got a chance in the starting five and thrived in his opportunity, posting 23 points and 7 assists in a game-high 38 minutes. He also carries a group of deep reserves throughout the contest that didn’t miss a beat as Boston cruised to their sixth straight victory.

Whether Pritchard is playing with the team’s All-Stars or keeping inexperienced players organized on the floor with the bench unit, he’s maintained a steady presence all year long.

“I mean, it’s basketball at the end of the day,” Pritchard said. “But I think it’s a good opportunity for a lot of us that you don’t see it, the day in, day out, the work we put in one through 15, especially the bench guys. For them to get an opportunity to come out and show what they’re capable of doing, it’s good cause I think we’re a very deep team and I think people are starting to realize that.”

While there have been plenty of lineup looks that haven’t spent much time together of late with some bodies out, Pritchard has embraced the time with new units.

“I don’t know if it’s very difficult,” Pritchard said. “I see these guys every day. So we do something a little bit every day with each other. We know each and everybody’s spots are on the court and stuff like that. So I think it’s an easy transition.”

While there may have been questions about whether Boston’s depth would be able to hold up one an 82-game grind at the start of the year, Pritchard has taken pride in seeing this group stay consistent no matter who is suiting up.

“I think it’s just a chip on our shoulder that we always carry,” Pritchard said. “It’s just the media and all that. They question because we haven’t really played. So I’m just glad that we’re able to show ‘em.”

With Boston hold a nine-game lead for the No. 1 seed with just 14 games remaining, Pritchard and the bench should get much more time to shine in the coming weeks.

