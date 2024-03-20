The Brunswick Zoning Board of Appeals is set to review the Planning Board’s approval of the Wilbur’s Woods affordable housing development after an appeal by a town resident.

On Thursday, the board will review an appeal filed by Chris Teel on behalf of 52 abutting neighbors and other Brunswick residents, claiming that the Planning Board erroneously approved the project. Both the Planning Board and developer, GreenMars Real Estate Services, Inc., claimed that the issues outlined in the appeal are not sufficient grounds for overturning the Planning Board’s January decision.

The appeal listed 13 arguments, including concerns of inadequate public notice, zoning issues and negative traffic impact. The document also noted that the development could attract low-income renters that would not be as interested in preserving the property as nearby homeowners. Teel did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

In response, both the Planning Board and GreenMars wrote to the Zoning Board that the January approval was supported with sufficient evidence and properly noticed. They additionally wrote that Teel cannot be an aggrieved party since he doesn’t live near the property.

Jean Powers, one of the abutters of the development project, said she and two other abutting lots did not receive proper notice for the second public meeting that was held in January. The meeting was set to make up for a prior improperly noticed Planning Board meeting in November 2023.

For Powers, the three-story apartment building planned for the project will be an “eyesore” in the dense neighborhood. While she has additional concerns about water tabling and traffic changes, she has little issue with the condominium portion of the plan — though she does not consider the price point affordable.

One major issue, according to Powers, is the Planning Board’s inability to listen to residents. At the Jan. 9 meeting, many residents opposed the project during public comment.

“I’m proud of them for finally saying ‘enough is enough,’ ” Powers said.

The Planning Board approved the project with a majority vote. Only one member, Chairperson Bill Dana, abstained for not having reviewed the materials in full prior to the meeting.

One abutter on McKeen Street, Eric Clifford, has no issues with Wilbur’s Woods, though he noted that his perception of the development may be impacted his location — his home will not be near the three-story apartment building.

Clifford, who is also a contractor in the real estate industry, said the development will bring more opportunities to the area.

“I think [the project] makes a lot of sense with the cost of housing right now,” he said.

Due to the appeal, Wilbur’s Woods is currently 40 days behind schedule. GreenMars’ principal operating partner, Nate Green, said the margin for delay in affordable housing projects is slim.

“If the appeal is successful and remands back to the Planning Board, [the project] might jump into the summer,” said Principal Managing Partner Chris Marshall.

While this potential delay would be manageable within the current project timeline, further delays could mean extra costs, according to Green.

Regardless, GreenMars is confident that none of the listed items on the appeal will prevail in Thursday night’s meeting. Both Green and Marshall said they look forward to putting the issue behind them.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the case during its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The session will be held in the council chambers at Brunswick Town Hall. Residents can also participate remotely on Zoom or view the proceedings on Brunswick TV3.

