Freeport’s Desert of Maine is looking for local artists to add a splash of color to its sandy landscape.

Design proposals are due by April 12, with artists asked to “consider the setting, landscape, ecology and history of the Desert of Maine.” The winner will be announced a week later.

The winning artist will paint their design on the camel in May, weather permitting, as well as $1,500 compensation. The new paint job will be promoted on social media and visited by tourists throughout the summer.

When entering the contest, artists are asked to draw or describe their concept in writing, as well as share information about themself and link to other artwork they’ve done. Submissions should be emailed to hello@desertofmaine.com.

The desert that isn’t actually a desert, but a plot of glacial silt exposed by decades of poor farming practices on the land. The sandy 40-acre landscape left behind ultimately became a tourism destination.

The attraction has undergone renovations in recent years, including the excavation of a building that had been buried by the sand, a campsite, rental cabins, a performing arts venue, mini golf course and more.

