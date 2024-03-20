LISBON — The Town Council on Tuesday stuck with its June 1 target date to have Lisbon Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry move out of the MTM Community Center where it has operated for 18 years.

Many people took to social media last month to express their frustration after learning town officials were asking the food pantry to relocate to better accommodate the town’s summer youth recreation program.

Soon after, town officials said they would not force the food pantry out of its space until it has found a suitable location. Twelve churches are affiliated with the volunteer-run pantry.

The Town Council meeting room was full Tuesday, mostly with those voicing support for the pantry. Many talked about its growth and what it would need should it move.

Food pantry volunteer Amy King said the negative public comments about the pantry from some lately has been discouraging. To food pantry volunteers, it seems like the town’s support has shifted, she said.

“Now it feels like it’s turned and they don’t find us as vital or important and we don’t know why,” King said. She said she feels like that support that has been expressed in the past has shifted.

Advertisement

The pantry has been operating at the MTM Community Center for nearly 18 years after it outgrew the closet at a local church, according to Vice President Debbie Hill. It has been an at-will tenant for many years and as of 2020 the town has not been charging to use the space.

The pantry serves about 39,000 people per year, according to Hill. That is a huge increase from the 248 people it served when it was formed in 1985. The pantry also helps people with fuel oil, holiday meals, clothes and other necessities.

Resident Bert Levesque said the pantry needs a location that can accommodate a drive-thru service, where volunteers bring the food boxes out to people in their cars, and it would need to be in a populated area so people can walk to it.

Resident Dean Willey spoke Tuesday against allowing the pantry to use town resources without reimbursement. He said the town should not be giving the Christian-based nonprofit money or allow it to use town space and utilities for free.

He did not dispute the food cupboard’s mission and understood its importance helping people, but said the free accommodation is crossing a line. If the pantry does stay at the Community Center, there should be a memorandum of understanding and other measures in place, he said.

Sharon Wright said she is neutral about the issue, but suggested the pantry and recreation center relocate because both programs have expanded beyond the building’s capacity. She suggested using other buildings in town for the summer children’s program, such as Lisbon High School.

Advertisement

She also said the churches affiliated with the pantry need to step up their support and find a new space.

Hill responded later in the meeting, saying member churches already provide a lot of support to the pantry.

Angelica Bundy, owner and creator of Lisbon’s farmers market, said the pantry could apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to help construct a building. It could also be used for a winter farmers market and other economic development benefits.

Councilors offered to have city staff help if the pantry decides to apply for the grant.

Town Manager Glenn Michalowski recommended the town keep the food pantry as an at-will tenant while helping it find a new location. He recommended it also address some of the code violations recently observed.

Code violations were also found in other areas of the building where other programs operate.

Most councilors spoke in favor of the town manager’s recommendations and one counselor suggested that a workshop be scheduled for all parties involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: