PORTLAND – Edna M. Sellick, 99, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2024. She was born in Baileyville, Maine, previously called Woodland, on July 18, 1924, daughter of late Jaddus W. Casey and Anna Belliveau Casey. She graduated from Woodland High School.

Edna married Leigh Sellick Jr. on Feb. 6, 1948 and were married for 65 years. They had two daughters, Mary and Julie. Edna was a homemaker and worked at A & P Bakery. She was a communicant at St. Patrick Church. Edna enjoyed cooking for everyone and she was famous for her chocolate cupcakes, apple turnovers/pies, and molasses cookies. She loved shopping, and enjoyed her bowling for over 40 years with her league friends. Scout will miss playing ball with “Grammy Meow Meow”.

Edna was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband Leigh; her daughter Maria; brothers Henry, Fred, and Ernest Casey, her sister Florence Leland. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Sellick and Julie (Jeff) Layton; sister Alice Frost; four granddaughters; and six great grandchildren.

Per her wishes there is no services. To express or to participate in Edna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous