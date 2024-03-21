Pejepscot History Center (PHC) welcomes those interested in volunteering at one or more of its three museums to attend an open house and workshop. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and includes a light lunch provided by Wild Oats.

The morning features a talk about early Bowdoin College and Brunswick history by John Cross, secretary of development and college relations. Cross is the de facto historian of the college and well-versed in its history.

Following lunch, volunteers will be broken up into interest groups to hear talks at either the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum on the period when Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and his wife, Mary, lived in the house, or at the Skolfield-Whittier House Museum on the forensic career of Dr. Frank Whittier.

Prospective volunteers will receive a welcome packet and meet and hear from veteran volunteers in a variety of roles: tour guides, those that work managing collections, buildings and grounds/garden crew members, office helpers and more.

“Working with our volunteers is one of the best parts of my job,” said outreach manager Sarah Sharpton, who oversees the volunteer program. “We have such an amazing group who bring all kinds of talents and experiences to PHC, and we’re always excited to welcome new folks.”

Following the open house, docents go through a series of steps before leading their first tours. Collections volunteers also attend a follow-up session to tour the archives and object storage, learn about the collections database, and understand proper handling and housing techniques. Buildings and grounds and office volunteers can begin volunteer shifts immediately.

The April 6 event is free, but RSVPs are required. Email info@pejepscothistorical.org by April 1. Those interested are asked to also complete the PHC volunteer form at https://pejepscothistorical.org/volunteer.

All PHC volunteers receive free admission to the museums, free access to research, a T-shirt, the PHC print newsletter, field trip opportunities, and an annual volunteer celebration in the fall.

“Volunteering here has really helped me get to know the community and the area,” said collections volunteer Nancy Caiola, who moved to Brunswick 3 years ago. “And it isn’t just fun, it’s interesting work as well!”

Pejepscot History Center preserves, interprets, and promotes the rich history of Brunswick, Topsham, and Harpswell, Maine, through its collections, programs, and historic house museums.

