The TV and print news are full of articles on the severe dysfunction in Congress. I am writing to alert Press Herald readers that Congress did something fantastic when they passed the Inflation Reduction Act almost two years ago.

The provision on reducing out-of-pocket medication costs for Medicare enrollees is now in effect, and it is fantastic. My own out-of-pocket costs have been cut more than half, and this will be even better in 2025, when the cap goes down to $2,000 per year per enrollee. Just as important, the costs are now predictable, and we don’t have to sign up for anything like a grant.

Please join me in calling the offices of both our senators (Collins and King), and both representatives (Pingree and Golden) to thank them for passing this amazing legislation that is making Americans’ lives better. Sometimes they absolutely do the right thing!

Peter Bridgman

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: