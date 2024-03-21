At the end of World War II, when I was in school in Germany, I received a chocolate bar through the Marshall Plan. It was a Hershey bar with almonds. It tasted so good. Afterwards I asked my mother, “Why do they first bomb the hell out of us and then give us chocolate bars?”

The house I grew up in was hit, causing only minor damage, but the apartment building where my grandmother lived was totally leveled.

Now I see the U.S. government drop crates of food into Gaza with one hand and weapons of destruction with the other.

What shameful madness. Stop funding the killing.

Ursula Slavick

Portland

