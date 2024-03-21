I write today as a concerned citizen of Maine. Our culture is increasingly exiling us from God, religion and spirituality.

I see a lot of people struggling to make sense of life and have meaning. Recognize that the more we become disconnected from God, the more meaningless life becomes.

Removing God’s influence from our lives hinders our ability to work out the problems we experience using His wisdom. It limits His perspective and lends to distorted views and contention with others.

Rob Poissant

Gorham

