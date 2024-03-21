AUBURN – Edward J. Bent, 77, of Wilton, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at Hospice House of Androscoggin with his family at his side. He was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Chelsea, Mass., the son of Albert and Alice (Hamilton) Bent.

He attended school in Gray and New Gloucester. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 – 1970 in Vietnam. He worked doing maintenance and management for the Lewiston Housing Authority. He enjoyed gardening, family and friends.

He is survived by his sister Elaine Robbins of Raymond, brothers Albert Bent of Nevada, Russell Bent of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; five sisters Bertha, Alice, Edith, Hellen, Carol, brother Earnest; and his longtime companion of 40 years, Gloria Pepin in 2020.

﻿A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 29 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous