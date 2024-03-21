York police are looking for a 76-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Jerry Allen was last seen at the York American Legion on Route 1 around 11 a.m. Wednesday but has not been spotted since, according to police.

Police believe that Allen left his house on foot sometime during the daylight hours. He did not return home, and his car and personal belongings are at his house, police said.

The Maine Warden Service and York Fire Department have joined the search.

Anyone with information about Allen’s location is asked to call York police at 363-4444 or contact Warden Kyle Hladik at kyle.hladik@maine.gov.

