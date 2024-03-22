BRUNSWICK – James Edward Gallant, 71, or Jimbo as many people knew him, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on July 23, 1952, son of John J. and Leatrice L. (Bishop) Gallant.

He was a 1970 graduate of Brunswick High School and went on to earn a degree in Culinary Arts (1972) from SMCC (formerly SMVTI). He began his Executive Chef career in Aspen, Colo., and Fernleigh Lodge in Ontario, Canada. Jimbo made many lifelong friends during his travels across the country especially during his time working at Cappuccinos in Oklahoma City, Okla. He co-owned many restaurants during his career including the Red Parrot Cafe in Norman, Okla., and Boston’s Restaurant in Midwest City, Okla. In 1984, Jimbo and his family moved back to Maine to own and operate the Bowdoin Steak House in Brunswick, and later, opened Abigail’s in Auburn. In 1988 he opened the Narcissus Stone Restaurant within the Captain Daniel Stone Inn, Brunswick where he served as owner and Executive Chef.

Jim later pursued a career in teaching and established the Culinary Arts program at Morse High School, where he taught for 10 years. Many of “Chef Jimbo’s” students became successful chefs in their own right. His students won National and State industry awards, and are forever indebted to their favorite teacher.

Jimbo’s 30-year catering business was unsurpassed His famous wedding cakes complimented his extraordinary culinary talent in the catering business. At the end of his professional career Jim served as the Food and Beverage Coordinator at the Brunswick Golf Club and also continued to cater weddings.

Jimbo’s passions and devotions were to his loving wife, Ellen, family, friends, cooking, golfing, fishing and skiing. He played links all over the world, including St. Andrews Old Course (Scotland); and over 50 courses in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Florida, Pebble Beach, Calif., Bermuda, Dominican Republic, and Grand Cayman, just to name a few. Jim’s great sense of humor, love, friendship, and generosity were the very special gifts he gave everyone. To know him was to truly love him. Smoking a cigar, reminiscing, and sharing stories with good friends at the Brunswick Golf Club was the highlight of Jimbo’s day after a round of golf.

Jim was a Mason and long time member of the Brunswick Golf Club, where he won many tournaments throughout the years. Jimbo was a reluctant member of “FOOG” aka Fraternal Order of Old Goats. His fellow FOOG members loved him so much they wouldn’t allow him to resign.

He was predeceased by his parents, John J, and Leatrice B. Gallant; and son, Daniel B. Walter. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Gallant of Brunswick; daughters, Abigail Dudarewicz and wife Annette of E. Hartford, Conn., Mollie Gallant and husband Rahul Chadha of Ithaca, N.Y., Beth-any Balducci and husband Jeremy of Brunswick; son, James Walter and wife Elizabeth of Ogunquit; brothers, John Gallant Jr. and wife Vera of Rockwood and Jerold Gallant and wife June of Nobleboro; sister, Jeanne Shrum of Portland; and former wife Terri Gallant of Chapel Hill, N.C.; “Poppy’s” four beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Chase, Leo James and Aarthi; three endearing nephews, JJ Gallant III, Mark Devoe and wife Kristin, David Devoe and partner Joey; as well as an abundant group of dear friends and loving family.

A memorial golf event will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Brunswick Golf Club. Golf will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a celebration of Jimbo’s life at 2 p.m. To register for golf please use the link below or contact Brunswick Golf Club at: (207) 725-8224. http://BGC-jimbogallantcelebra tiongolfouting.GolfGenius.com

Condolences and stories about Jimbo may be shared online at: wwwDaigleFuner alHome.com.

The family is arranging a James Edward Gallant,

Chef Jimbo memorial scholarship award for SMCC Culinary Arts graduates.

In the interim, in lieu of flowers, contributions

for the Chef Jimbo

Memorial Award

can be sent to:

Jeanne Shrum

1405 Westbrook St.

Portland ME 04102