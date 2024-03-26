AUBURN – On Thursday, March 21, 2024, Jeanne Lucas, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 71.

Jeanne was born on April 26, 1952, in Swansea, Mass., to Bernard and Marie Dion. She was a bus driver for many years and had the opportunity to coach softball. On June 11, 1974, she married John Lucas. They raised two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Lisa.

Jeanne had so many passions. She loved the beach, collecting sea glass, and flying kites. She loved gardening and making the world a little more beautiful. She was an amazing lady who could fix just about anything. Most of all, Jeanne loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a loving and devoted Grammy who shared her love and knowledge with her babies.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her mother, Marie, and her father, Bernard. She is survived by her two children, Jennifer and Lisa, her grandchildren, Eric and William, her sisters, Louise Banville, Pauline Dion, and Michele Dion, her nephew Paul Banville, and several cousins and aunts.

A celebration of life will be held when the weather gets warm. Please contact Lisa or Jennifer for more details.