WOOLWICH – Paul W. Avery, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 17, 2024. He was born in Augusta on Oct. 30, 1950, to Paul G. Avery and Marjorie E. (Gilley) Avery.

Paul grew up in Bath, graduating from Morse High School in 1969. After graduating, Paul served in the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam war. After his time in the Navy, he returned home to Bath and began a career at Bath Iron works. Paul worked in stage building and rigging and recently retired after 50 years of service.

Paul built his home in 1985 and was currently building a boat to keep busy during his retirement. He loved having projects to work on.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marjorie Avery. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Grazioso Avery of Woolwich; three daughters, Misty Hagenbuch and husband Curt of St. Augustine, Fla., Rachel Fisette and husband John of Bowdoinham and Angela McLaughlin and husband John of Hallowell; a sister, Joy Bancroft of Alna, a sister, Dianne Croy of Harrison, a brother, Robert Avery of Alna; two stepsons, Michael A.J. Geroux and wife Monica of Augusta and Matthew Geroux of Chelsea; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 25, 2024 at the West Bath Fire Department from 1 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military honors at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

contributions may

be made to:

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741 or

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011