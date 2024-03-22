FREEPORT – Rosalyn Christine Brown, devoted Jehovah Witness, mother, sister and friend, died March 5, 2024. Her parents were Alexander and Edna C. (Overlock) Dickson and she was born in Waldoboro, Maine on March 20, 1934.

She married Clayton G. Brown and had three children, Linda, Alan and Dale, living in Gorham for most of her years until the death of her husband at which time she moved to Freeport to be near her son Alan. Declining health forced a final move to live with her daughter Linda until her peaceful passing. Granddaughter Christine was instrumental in helping her stay home and received the best of care.

She was a longtime member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and wrote many letters when unable to be out in service. She was an avid flower gardener and doted on her constant companion Lucy the pug.

Rose is survived by her sister Gloria Ouellette; daughter Linda, grandson Shawn, wife Heather and great-grandson Zack and granddaughter Christine; two sons Alan, wife Marie, two grandsons, Daniel, wife Jessie and Clayton Brown; son Dale, wife Anna and grandson Joshua.

She was predeceased by her husband Clayton G.; son in-law Yvon; sister Marie; and granddaughters Rose and Amanda. She leaves three very special sisters of the Brunswick Congregation Colette, Carol and Cruz. Their unselfish love and care helped her stay independent until her health declined and she moved to Ludlow.

Many years ago a dear friend Janice gifted her with a plaque that she loved and practiced until the end: “Happy is the People whose God is Jehovah” Psalms 144:15.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.