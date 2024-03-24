SOUTH PORTLAND – Linda Thomes, 83, of South Portland, passed away March 18, 2024 at Gosnell House from complications of vascular dementia. Linda was born in Portland the daughter of Thomas Edward Duffy and Eva Newton Duffy.

Linda graduated from Portland High School in 1959 where she was president of the chit-chat club. There she made life-long friends, referred to as the “high school girls” even to this day.

Growing up on Munjoy Hill and Peaks Island, Linda enjoyed all that Portland had to offer. One of her fondest memories was ice skating on Deering Oaks Pond.

On Feb. 11, 1962, Linda married William Thomes, they were married for 47 years until his death in 2009. Bill and Linda resided on Meeting House Hill in South Portland, where she raised her children. Linda was a true “stay at home Mom” attending every school event and chaperoning many field trips.

Linda and her family spent many years boating around Casco Bay, spending days at the beach and having cookouts at one of the many state parks. Linda enjoyed returned trips to her beloved Peaks Island. Linda had many friends in the neighborhood referred to as the “neighborhood girls”. Linda and these friends would meet regularly for coffee or lunch dates. She was a communicant of Holy Cross Church.

After Linda’s children graduated high school, she went to work for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maine, as the voice of the switch board, a job she truly enjoyed.

Linda was predeceased by her husband William; daughter Denise; and brother Thomas.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine and husband Robert, her son, David and wife Donna; her brother, Richard; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Linda’s long-term care giver, Judy Larsen. for taking such good care of Linda and giving her the ability to stay in her home of 55 years.

A private service was held.