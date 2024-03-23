DURHAM – Robert “Brillo” Thomas Hampton, 71, passed away on March 20, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 22, 1953, in Bath, to Margaret and Stewart Hampton.

Robert graduated from Brunswick High School and later on in life attended Andover College receiving an associates degree in business. While living in Brunswick, he met his life partner Nola Ormsby.

He spent most of his days working as a cook in numerous restaurants and then became a handyman for various customers. When he wasn’t working, he loved spending his time fishing, golfing, playing cribbage with friends, cheering on New England sports teams, betting on horse races, and being with his loved ones.

Robert was predeceased by his mother and father, Margaret and Stewart Hampton. He is survived by his lifelong partner Nola Ormsby of Durham; his son Rob Hampton of Brunswick, his daughter Sasha Crawford and her husband Lincoln of Acton; his grandsons Cameron Hampton of San Diego, Aiden Hampton of Lewiston, and baby boy Crawford of Acton; his siblings Peggy Bailey and her husband Steve of Caribou, Lee Ames and her husband Roy of Peebles, Kathy McKenna of Richmond, Joan Kirk and her husband Tim of Aiken, Matthew Hampton and his wife Karen of Virginia Beach, Jean Riso and her husband Michael of Irmo, Martha McKinney and her husband Steve of Brunswick; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Chans Home Health & Hospice for their wonderful support and comfort of Robert in his final weeks to

PO Box 279

Brunswick, ME 04011

