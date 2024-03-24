GORHAM – Van E. Carll, 87, of Gorham passed away Wednesday March 20, 2024 at Springbrook Center with his family by his side.

Visitation will be Friday March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 76 State St., Gorham.

