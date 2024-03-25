Rep. Cheryl Golek, D-Harpswell, (first row, first on left), Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, (first row, second from left), Rep. Ankeles, D-Brunswick (first row, first on right) and Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, (second row, first on right) welcomed the Brunswick High School girls’ basketball team to the State House on March 21. The team was presented with a legislative sentiment for winning the 2024 Class A Girls’ High School Basketball State Championship. “Congratulations to our Girls’ Basketball Team for their first championship win, a fitting triumph during Women’s History Month,” Golek said. Courtesy of Maine Legislative Majority Offices
