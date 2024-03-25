Libraries and recreation centers provided refuge after a weekend ice storm caught Mainers off guard and left thousands without power in the Brunswick area.

Community spaces provided much-needed heat and electricity on Monday to residents impacted by the ice storm.

After a day of no power, the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick opened its doors Monday morning. It offered free Wi-Fi, coffee, public computers and a cozy fireplace for those seeking shelter.

“We always try to open up and be available,” said Library Director Liz Doucett, who described Monday’s scene as busy.

Peggy Muir, a Bowdoinham resident, turned to the Curtis Memorial Library for warmth and electricity after going without power in her cottage for nearly two days.

“I think people depend on libraries for situations like this,” she said.

Advertisement

Curtis is just one of many places in the region providing services to people looking to escape the cold, charge cell phones or find a place to work.

Patten Free Library in Bath, equipped with new sound-resistant work pods, public computers, desks and an enclosed meeting room, offered a warm place for remote workers.

“Anybody’s welcome to come use our library,” said Director Lesley Dolinger, who added that a library card is not necessary for many of the services.

Many residents took advantage of the space — all the desks at the library were occupied and parking nearby was difficult to find.

Seven miles down the road, the Brunswick Recreation Center counted over 400 people using its services between Sunday and Monday.

For one Brunswick resident, Justin Severance, the center provided a study space after the unexpectedly severe storm knocked his power out.

Advertisement

“We thought winter was done and over with,” he said.

The center also collaborated with Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program to serve food to sheltering residents.

Hannah Chatalbash, who has been with MCHPP for over 10 years, said residents stocked up on anything from a few snacks to a full bag of groceries.

With fridges and freezers not working, Chatalbash said, the service is a vital resource for those who cannot easily replace groceries.

“For some, this is a crisis,” she said.

Later in the day, the center also received an anonymous donation of 12 Domino’s pizzas, according to Parks and Rec Director Tom Farrell.

As of late Monday afternoon, Central Maine Power reported over 7,000 Brunswick residents were without power — and increase from earlier in the day as crews work to repair serious infrastructure damage. Just over 1,000 Bath residents were without power Monday evening.

According to Brunswick and Bath emergency officials, the towns were prepared for a day of snow and rain, which left them scrambling when the weather took a turn for the worse. The icy mix that ensued caused widespread outages, downed trees, car accidents and a few generator-related fires, according to Brunswick and Bath fire and police departments.

“Storm events are always their own animal,” said Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brilliant. “I think everyone was caught off guard a little.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: