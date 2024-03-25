Bath Housing recently announced the hiring of Seth Parker as its new director of real estate development. This addition allows Bath Housing to expand efforts to create viable housing solutions for the greater Bath community, according to a prepared release. Parker will take the lead in both enhancing the sustainability and resilience of Bath Housing’s existing portfolio and in development of a range of new housing options.

Prior to joining Bath Housing in March, Parker was a vice president of development at Silver Street in Portland. There, he led acquisition, financing and construction/rehabilitation efforts for a national portfolio of affordable housing development projects, managing the redevelopment of over 400 units of affordable housing. He has over 25 years of experience across multiple real estate disciplines, with 14 years in affordable housing.

“There is tremendous potential to bring an impactful amount of additional high-quality affordable housing to the Bath community, and I’m really looking forward to digging in and helping make it happen,” Parker said.

Parker previously led Avesta Housing’s real estate development team, overseeing the creation or rehabilitation of more than 700 affordable apartments. He was also a development manager for the Procida Companies in New York City, a developer and builder of affordable and market-rate housing and mixed-use projects.

“We recognize robust opportunities for housing and the time is right to bring a seasoned real estate professional onto our team,” said Bath Housing Executive Director Deb Keller. “With construction starting on our 520 Centre St. apartment project, access to new state and federal funds for sustainability improvements, and the availability of land suitable for new housing options, there is significant work to be done. Seth is the right person to lead these efforts.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: