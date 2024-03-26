The U.S. Navy has awarded a $22.7 million contract renewal to Bath Iron Works to provide services to its destroyers.

The renewal will allow BIW to continue maintaining three Bath-built warships — the DDG 1000 Zumwalt destroyers. According to the Bath shipyard, the contract includes options that could bring the total value of the agreement to $343.7 million and extend its performance period through 2029.

“We appreciate the confidence of our U.S. Navy customer that this contract renewal represents,” said BIW President Charles Krugh. “The DDG 1000 class are remarkably advanced platforms, and we are committed to ensuring their maintenance and modernization so they can contribute the U.S. fleet’s capabilities for years to come.”

A majority of the services will be provided in Maine. These services include design, kitting materials, logistics, planning and execution, according to the shipyard.

BIW is currently responsible for supporting 76 warships in the Navy fleet. The company additionally oversees maintenance for the Navy’s DDG 51-class ships.

The Zumwalt class was once intended to include 32 ships, but the program was scaled back drastically after cost overruns and changes to the weapons systems that were once intended for the ships. Only three were produced.

