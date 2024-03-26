GORHAM – Leland M. Plumley, 95, of Gorham, passed away peacefully with his family March 13, 2024. Born Feb. 4, 1929, to Margerite Burnham and Fredrick Plumley. A birthday he shared with his granddaughter. The celebrations they had together are memorable, a gift. He left having peace to be home with God and to be greeted by those that are waiting for him. He was a powerhouse that never let age determine what he could do or not do. Three things he loved; the water, fishing and eating oysters, which we made sure he had on his birthdays. His best buddies, his great grandsons. They spent special moments of talking and playing games. What a life he lived. There is not of a country or state, he has not been to, mostly because of his military career (one of the last veterans of his time) and truck driving career.

His stories will be greatly missed. He will be greatly missed; I will miss you dad, love you always.

There are no calling hours and burial will be private.