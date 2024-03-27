SOUTH PORTLAND – Herbert Cornell Phelps, 86, of South Portland, passed away on March 24, 2023.

Herb was born on April 17, 1936, in Boston, Mass. He was the son of the late Noel and Margaret Rose (Carson) Phelps.

He worked in the Merchant Marine as an engineer for many years, with his most cherished accomplishment being his involvement in the first nuclear commercial ship, the N.S. Savannah.

Herb loved to be around his family and the outdoors. He could often be found in his front yard, pipe in hand, watching passersby and engaging in friendly chatter with neighbors. His hobbies include woodworking, hunting and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Amy; daughter, Susan, son, John, stepdaughter, Holly; his grandchildren Alexa and Jacqueline.

His legacy of hard work, love for his family, and dedication to his passions will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved Herb.

Herb’s family and friends will gather to pay their respects during visiting hours at the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick on Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Herb’s graveside service will be in Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick in June.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

