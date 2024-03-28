VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Shirley Rosen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away March 22, 2024.

Shirley Rosen, daughter of Lena Shlanger Binder and Joseph Binder, was born in New York City, N.Y. on Dec. 16, 1930 on the lower east side. She graduated from Seward Park High School, class of 1949 and attended City College of New York. She was proud to be a first American citizen, and that her parents taught her to value family, tradition, to maintain high moral standards, and to have compassion for those less fortunate. She lived her life by these principles.

Shirley and her husband, Murray, married in 1956 in New York and moved soon to Portland. She was a stay at home mom until her children were a bit older, then was a pre-school teacher at K’Ton Ton Nursery School until 1974 then went to work for the Department of Labor, Unemployment Division where she helped numerous people and then retired in 2003.

She was a loving, caring devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and could always be counted on if anyone needed help. Her family was very important to her and was inseparable from her husband Murray, was very proud of her children Nancy Rosen and Barry Rosen. She affectionately called her five grandsons “My Guys”, and her friends became extended family.

Shirley will be missed by her daughter, Nancy Rosen of Virginia Beach, Va., her son, Barry Rosen and Deirdre Rosen of Naples, Fla.; her grandsons Matthew Rosen, Daniel Rosen, Scott Rosen, Gregory Rosen and Brendan Rosen.

Shirley will be laid to rest next to her love of her life and waltz partner, Murray Rosen after a funeral service on Friday March 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Ave., Portland, followed by graveside service at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Rd., Portland. Friends and family may join in light fare to share love and stories at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland at 12:30 p.m.

Donations may be made in her honor to Temple Beth El.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous