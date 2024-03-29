BATH – Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Fontenot, 74, of Bath, passed in her sleep surrounded by family on a snowy Saturday, March 23, 2024 after a protracted illness.

Barbara was born in Dailey, W.Va. to the late Charles and Martha White on May 4, 1949. She was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School of West Virginia. After graduation, marriage to Paul Tacy, and the birth of her daughter, Denise Ann Tacy, her life’s journey took her to Virginia, Louisiana and Arizona.

After she and Paul parted, she ultimately moved back to Louisiana where she met the final love of her life, Allen Fontenot. She and Allen married in 1995 and were inseparable for the next 17 years until the untimely boating accident which took him away from her in 2012. She and Allen enjoyed Cajun food (Allen was an extraordinary cook), Allen’s pool night at their local hangout, fun outings to local casinos, and fishing trips where the day’s catch would inspire the coming week’s dinners. Bobbie’s enjoyment of Cajun food must have been inspired by her love for Allen as she usually avoided spicy foods.

After Allen’s passing, Bobbie lived with Denise and her family in Marietta, Ga. where she was able to watch her grandchildren, Kenzie and Zane, grow up. Bobbie was on hand to celebrate their achievements and milestones through high school and college. She and her family took cherished annual trips with her sisters Mary, Angie, and Doris and their families to Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Holiday seasons were especially loved times, and Bobbie would go all out to make sure it was the best possible season for all.

Everywhere Bobbie traveled and lived, she made dear friends. A housecleaner throughout her life, Bobbie didn’t just clean houses, she became a friend to many of her clients. Bobbie always had time to chat and share life stories with anyone who came within range. Her years lived in West Virginia, Arizona, and Louisiana brought many loyal friends into her life who she corresponded with throughout her days.

Bobbie devoted herself to her family and was happiest simply spending time having a chat, spending time with the family dogs, or watching “Columbo”. Bobbie loved sports and avidly supported her West Virginia Mountaineers, the LSU Tigers, and finally the Boston sports teams that she married into through her daughter.

Bobbie is survived by her beloved daughter, Denise Kwiatkowsky, son-in-law, Brock Kwiatkowsky of Bath; and her grandchildren Kenzie Kwiatkowsky of Wiscasset and Zane Kwiatkowsky of Middleton, Wis. She is also survived by Allen’s children Michael Fontenot of Texas and Christine Fontenot Talamo of Louisiana and their families. Bobbie will be missed by her sister, Angie Woods and brother-in-law, Don Hodges of Pennsylvania, and sister, Doris White of Tennessee. She will also be fondly remembered by many dear nieces and nephews.

Bobbie’s was a life of family, friendship, love and adventure. She will be laid to rest together with Allen at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives,. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dogwill, an animal welfare charity in Bath, would be appreciated.

