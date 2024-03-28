PROMOTIONS

Alan Sparn, who has served as the chief operating officer at Wright-Ryan since 2022, will succeed John Ryan as president; Ryan will continue as chair of the company’s board of directors. Sparn has over 40 years of experience in the construction industry.

NEW HIRES

Zoe Alexis Scott has been hired as the corporate and major gifts officer at Avesta Housing. Scott has 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and advancement, her most recent tenure being the director of advancement and external relations at Portland Public Library. She has successfully raised funds for organizations in the performing arts, animal welfare and land conservation sectors. Scott is on the board of the Portland Chamber Music Festival.

Kevan Lee Deckelmann has joined law firm Denton in its Portland office as a partner in the corporate practice. Deckelmann has 20 years of experience helping businesses ranging from startups to large established companies as they seek to grow and protect their organizations. She advises businesses on merger and acquisition deals across a variety of industries including mobile telecommunications, cloud computing, and food and beverage. Her practice also includes a focus on media, advertising and the marketing issues businesses face when engaged in email, social media and SMS marketing, including endorsers, promotions and sweepstakes.

Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Women announces the hiring of Elinor Higgins as executive director, the first person to serve in this new role. Higgins, of Portland, has worked at the National Academy for State Health Policy for more than five years. As policy associate, she has worked on health policy around the country, including the areas of community health and climate resilience and state models for effective community partnerships. She recently earned a master’s of public health at the University of Southern Maine.

Facility Door Solutions, a provider of automatic door services and preventive maintenance in Lewiston, announces the addition of Alex Demars as the new customer experience coordinator. Demars holds a bachelor’s degree in health policy and management from Providence College and a master’s in facility management from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Facility Door Solutions recently rebranded from Quality Glass and Doors.

Liz Phillips has joined Thornton Academy as the school’s new human resources, payroll and benefits manager. A graduate of the Southern Maine Community College, Phillips brings eight years of HR and six years of payroll experience, most recently as the human resources manager at Plastic + Hand Surgical Associates.

New Ventures Maine Executive Director Janet Smith announces that the organization has hired Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau to the role of program director. Senechal-Jandreau was chosen to succeed Jean Dempster as she retires after 23 years of service with the organization. Senechal-Jandreau has worked for NVME in Aroostook County since 1997 in a number of roles. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Maine at Orono and a master’s in adult and higher education from University of Southern Maine.

ACHIEVEMENTS

PC Construction was awarded the Construction Risk Partners Build America Award by the Associated General Contractors of America in the $76 million-$125 million new building category. The project, the University of Southern Maine’s Portland Commons Residence Hall and McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success, is the largest in the school’s history – with a total value of $83.6 million.

GENERAL

ElleVet Sciences has promoted Haley Israelson to chief financial officer and hired Ryan Shadrin as chief commercial officer. Israelson is a certified public accountant who earned her MBA and BS in accounting from Husson University. Shadrin has a BA in history from Hamilton College and certification in AI and machine learning from Stanford School of Engineering.

