On Monday, a news crew from NBC and Harry Smith spent the day with the staff of the Sun Journal to do a story about how the newspaper was faring after it was sold to the National Trust for Local News.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
NBC News' Harry Smith spoke with the Sun Journal's publisher, executive editor and staff about the newspaper's mission.
On Monday, a news crew from NBC and Harry Smith spent the day with the staff of the Sun Journal to do a story about how the newspaper was faring after it was sold to the National Trust for Local News.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.