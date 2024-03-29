BATH – Jacqueline H. (Chubbuck) Durgan, 86, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bath on Oct. 28, 1937, the daughter of Harvey H. and Marion C. Chubbuck. A proud graduate of Morse High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond E. Durgan. Jackie, enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, bowling, golfing and dancing with Raymond.

Ray and Jackie raised their children in Woolwich before retiring and spending summers living at Popham Beach and winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. Jackie worked at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick for many years, becoming inducted into The Greater Brunswick Area Women’s Bowling Association in 1998. She was a member of Woolwich Grange #68, for over 50 years. Alongside her family, she enjoyed cooking at bean suppers and donating to local charities.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Richard E. Durgan; brother, Bobby Chubbuck, sister, Blanche Chubbuck and close uncle Fred and aunt Nancy Spinney.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Raymond; her children, Raymond Durgan Jr. and his wife Vivian of Daphne, Ala., Michael A. Durgan and his wife Natasha of Cumberland, three daughters, Tammy C. Feegel and her husband Raymond of Mount Vernon, Heidi L. Schmidt and her husband Carl of New Kent, Va. and Penny E. Durgan and her wife Debbie Feegel of Sahuarita, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Janielle Mueller, Jeremy Durgan, Ashley Fair, Nicholas Durgan, Audrey Baise, Logan and Jayd Durgan; and five great-grandchildren, Ari, Mia, Jordyn, Naomi and Zander; five siblings, Kenneth, Peter, Jesse, Patricia and Susan.

A special thank you to Heather Cizotte for her loving care in Jackie’s final months.

A gravesite memorial service will take place in May by Desmond and Son Funeral Home. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jackie’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association.

