SEATTLE — The Boston Red Sox removed third baseman Rafael Devers from the starting lineup before Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners because of left shoulder soreness.

Devers homered and doubled in Boston’s Opening-Day win on Thursday. Last season, he led the Red Sox in hits (157), homers (33) and RBI (100).

Bobby Dalbec replaced Devers in the lineup. Dalbec did not play in Boston’s opening game.

Devers hit an opposite-field two-run homer on an elevated fastball from Luis Castillo in the third inning and his one-out double in the fifth helped lead to another run for Boston during its 6-4 win Thursday night.

“He was able to drive the ball to left-center, something that he wasn’t able to do last year,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said of Devers. “That homer was impressive.”

