BUXTON – Husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, Carl H. Adams died peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, in Buxton at the age of 89. Carl was born on April 14, 1934, in Berlin, Vt. to Leona Martell and Arthur Adams.

Carl grew up in Perkinsville, Vt. where he also attended school. At the age of 17, Carl joined the Navy where he sailed the globe for 10 years. After his stint in the Navy, Carl returned to Vermont where he met and married Rita Cook. Their marriage lasted 60 years. Carl and Rita moved to Maine in the early ’60s where they built a great life. Carl was employed and worked at Lady Pepperell in Biddeford for 30 years and later in life worked for Napa delivering parts for 14 years. He retired at the age of 85.

Carl was a lifelong lover of the woods and the outdoors. He loved the yearly drawing of the moose hunt for Maine and was able to participate in the moose hunt several times with friends and family. Carl was a lifelong member of the Kora Shriners of Lewiston and Buxton Masonic Lodge # 115.

Carl is survived by his wife, Rita Adams; children Stephen Adams, Veronica Bouley, Tina Adams, Rena Rahill; along with grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Carl is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephew; sister-in-law, Marge Childs, sister, Shirley Jean and Virginia Perantoni and brother, Verne Adams.

A church service to be held at noon on May 3, at Faith Chapel Church, 46 Cleveland St., Saco, ME 04072. A graveside service will follow the church service with Masonic and Navy Honors at 2 p.m. at South Buxton Cemetery, 1187 River Rd., Buxton, ME 04093. A reception to follow at Carl and Rita’s home, 228 Lord Rd., Buxton. All are welcome to attend and celebrate.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

The Seeds of Hope Charity,

35 South St.,

Biddeford, ME 04005

(seedsofhope4me.org)

