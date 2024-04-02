Bowdoin-based FHC, Inc. this week launched its new neurosurgery product, STarFix Designer, a software tool designed to transform pre-operative planning for STarFix procedures.

STarFix — or surgical targeting fixtures — procedures are those that involve placing one or more devices or instruments within the brain, such as deep brain stimulation and laser ablation, according to FHC, Inc.’s website. The company said in a prepared release that STarFix Designer is a versatile stereotactic planning and guidance system that offers neurosurgeons an intuitive and powerful platform to streamline preoperative planning processes, and leverages the STarFix technology to improve surgical outcomes and patient care.

“We are thrilled to introduce STarFix Designer, the next generation software to support the growth of our STarFix Platform technology,” said CEO Cosmin Serban.

Some key features of the STarFix Designers include:

• Image import and registration: With the STarFix Designer., surgeons can open and manipulate CT and MRI images and perform rigid registration using a reference scan of either modality.

• Patient-specific 2D and 3D visualization: Doctors can place, edit and visualize anatomical landmarks in 2-D and 3-D.

• Trajectory planning: The ability to define, edit and visualize trajectories with high precision for DBS and complex SEEG implantations.

FHC, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced electrode positioning, surgery and surgical planning solutions, dedicated to empowering health care professionals with innovative technologies that enhance patient care.

