Portland educators, students, parents and community members at a school board meeting Tuesday night thanked the Portland school board’s finance committee for adding back 17 positions to the district’s 2024-25 school budget that an earlier draft called for eliminating.

The latest iteration of the budget was endorsed 3-1 by the school board’s finance committee Monday night. It adds back into the budget five education technicians, three classroom teachers and other staff to support non-English speaking students, special education students, curriculum creation and administrative services.

The new budget totals $162.3 million, $1.3 million more than the version proposed by Superintendent Ryan Scallon on March 5, but because it relies on other cost savings and reserves, it would keep the proposed tax rate increase at 6.85%.

The district would use an additional $313,071, for a total of $3.813 million in reserves, in the latest version of the 2024-25 budget.

A 6.85% tax increase would result in an additional $191.25 annual tax on a $375,000 home.

Portland’s overall property tax rate is the average of the municipal and school tax rates. The city and school board each set their own budgets and tax rates. The school’s budget must be approved by the city and both budgets are voted on by the public.

This year, property owners saw a 5.9% tax increase, the average of the city’s 6.1% increase and the school district’s 5.7%.

This budget season is a particularly challenging one for both the school district and the city.

School and city leaders have said they are facing tight margins as they work to maintain services and limit the financial burden on taxpayers amid a loss of federal COVID-19 funding and inflation, among other factors.

In 45 minutes of public comment Tuesday, educators, parents and other school community members commented on the budget endorsed by the finance committee Monday night.

Many said they were grateful to the finance committee for adding positions back into the budget.

“I want to express that it’s clear you’ve been listening to your constituents and we appreciate it,” said Lara Rosen.

Others advocated for further additions, including the multilingual coordinator position, which several speakers said is crucial in a district where 30% of students’ first language is not English.

School board members thanked the public for their involvement in the process.

“It shows the community really coming together to have our schools be the best they can be,” said Emily Figdor.

School board budget discussions have attracted a lot of public attention this year.

Since February, dozens of residents have spoken about the budget, most asking for increased support for students as they continue to struggle academically and emotionally to recover from the pandemic.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the budget on Tuesday. It will then go to the City Council for a vote on May 20 before the public votes it up or down on June 11.

The City Council is also creating its municipal budget for the upcoming year. The city estimated it would have to raise it’s share of the tax rate by 9.5% to maintain current services, though councilors are hoping to limit it to 7%. The city manager is expected to present her budget to the council on Monday.

