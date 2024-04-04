As Maine gears up for a day of solar festivities, Midcoast towns like Freeport are preparing solar eclipse viewings just outside the path of totality.

The tourist town is set to experience a near total solar eclipse (about 97%) starting at 2:18 p.m. Monday. The celestial event will peak at 3:31 p.m.

Check out which nearby businesses are celebrating the midday affair.

Mainely Custard

Though the woman-owned custard and vegan ice cream shop typically closes on weekdays, it will keep its doors open for the eclipse.

The business, located on Route 1, invites those looking for a sweet treat during the event to stop by and try its four homemade custard flavors. Dairy-free viewers are also welcome as the shop will serve three flavors of vegan ice cream.

The business has a large parking lot and covered porch area for custard-eaters to watch the eclipse outside.

Mast Landing Brewery

For those who like a midday party, this Freeport brewery will be hosting an eclipse viewing at its Main Street location. Customers will enjoy a 20% discount on any product that has the word “sun” in the name, which includes both beers and merchandise.

Partygoers can view the partial eclipse on the brewery’s back deck and patio.

Freeport Community Library

The library will pass out free eclipse glasses starting at noon Monday. The catch, however, is that glasses are limited to one per family and are first-come, first-served.

The library has outdoor stone benches and a gazebo that viewers can use to watch the global event.

Pineland Farms

Just west of the town, Pineland Farms will host a viewing party, “Lights Out on the Farm,” at its outdoor center.

The viewing party will issue eclipse glasses and goodie bags in the afternoon. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and bring blankets and chairs. The event is $7 per person and is open to all ages.

