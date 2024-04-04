Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites community members to participate in its online auction, which opens for bidding Tuesday, April 9. The auction features a wide assortment of items and experiences in the estuary and beyond, and all proceeds from the auction will directly support KELT’s programs and preserves. Bidding ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 12.
Items and experiences for auction will have a suggested opening bid range ($5-$5,000) to guide participants with a variety of budgets. Available for auction are:
• An overnight stay in a beautiful tree house with a wood-fired hot tub.
• A P & H Cetus LV ultralight expedition kayak.
• A tour of Bath by land and river.
• A thorough tour of your land resulting in a custom-made map of the natural communities that live in your backyard, from tree types to wetlands to rare species.
• A family-friendly, beginner birding tour for you and five friends at a preserve of your choosing in the region.
• A personalized clamming experience for up to 20 of your friends with all the equipment provided on Todds Point in Georgetown.
• And much more.
Items will be added over the course of the auction. Visit kennebecestuary.org/auction to bid.
