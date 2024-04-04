A Freeport property tax assistance program for seniors is now in motion for next year after a favorable vote from the Town Council.

The council voted 6-0 to adopt a property tax assistance program on Tuesday night, providing limited tax assistance to seniors at least 62 years old. The program will debut next year, allowing a maximum benefit of $750 in tax aid.

“A program that’s going to directly affect 500 residents — it’s not insignificant at all,” Chairperson John Egan said at the public hearing.

Described as a “safety valve” by Egan, the program will be available to residents who have lived in Freeport for the past five years. Both homeowners and renters, who contribute to property taxes through rent, are able to apply for assistance.

The program currently bars applicants who own more than $500,000 in assets. The max income a household can make in the program cannot be more than 250% the federal poverty level — or about $37,650 for a single-person household.

Applications for the program will open in November.

