A second spring storm has battered power lines and piled snow on Midcoast towns, leading to dangerous road conditions and closed businesses across the region.

All school events and classes were canceled for the day as thousands suffered power outages in the winter-like storm.

Bath

Bath emergency services reported minor flooding in low-lying areas near the Kennebec River and traffic hazards such as downed trees and wires.

By midafternoon, nearly 700 homes and businesses were still without power, according to Central Maine Power.

The storm canceled several events, including a panel at the Maine Maritime Museum that was set to discuss storm damage on the waterfronts and a public meeting at Bath City Hall to hear resident concerns over storm damage. The panel was rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 29, and the Bath City Hall meeting was moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Brunswick

The nor’easter canceled many city events in Brunswick, including the second Zoning Board hearing for the contested Wilbur’s Woods project. There is currently no set makeup date for the hearing, though a decision must be made by April 21. The Times Record could not immediately reach the Brunswick Fire and Rescue department to assess damages.

CMP reported that nearly 7,000 homes and businesses lost power.

Other cities suffered severe power outages

Surrounding cities such as Bowdoin, Freeport, Harpswell, Topsham and Woolwich reported widespread power outages in the region. All CMP customers in Bowdoin and Harpswell lost power during the heavy snowfall. Nearly all 1,797 CMP-serviced homes and businesses in Woolwich lost power.

Over 3,700 Freeport homes and businesses — a vast majority of CMP’s Freeport customers — lost power, and over 4,300 Topsham customers lost power during the day.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: