A second spring storm has battered power lines and piled snow on Midcoast towns, leading to dangerous road conditions and closed businesses across the region.
All school events and classes were canceled for the day as thousands suffered power outages in the winter-like storm.
Bath
Bath emergency services reported minor flooding in low-lying areas near the Kennebec River and traffic hazards such as downed trees and wires.
By midafternoon, nearly 700 homes and businesses were still without power, according to Central Maine Power.
The storm canceled several events, including a panel at the Maine Maritime Museum that was set to discuss storm damage on the waterfronts and a public meeting at Bath City Hall to hear resident concerns over storm damage. The panel was rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 29, and the Bath City Hall meeting was moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
Brunswick
The nor’easter canceled many city events in Brunswick, including the second Zoning Board hearing for the contested Wilbur’s Woods project. There is currently no set makeup date for the hearing, though a decision must be made by April 21. The Times Record could not immediately reach the Brunswick Fire and Rescue department to assess damages.
CMP reported that nearly 7,000 homes and businesses lost power.
Other cities suffered severe power outages
Surrounding cities such as Bowdoin, Freeport, Harpswell, Topsham and Woolwich reported widespread power outages in the region. All CMP customers in Bowdoin and Harpswell lost power during the heavy snowfall. Nearly all 1,797 CMP-serviced homes and businesses in Woolwich lost power.
Over 3,700 Freeport homes and businesses — a vast majority of CMP’s Freeport customers — lost power, and over 4,300 Topsham customers lost power during the day.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.