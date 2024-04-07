Midcoast towns spent the weekend recovering from a second spring storm that battered trees and left thousands without power.

Cumberland County and Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agencies (CCEMA and SCEMA) said that emergency crews were working to restore power to Midcoast towns in the aftermath of Thursday’s nor’easter. CCEMA stated that recovery crews were spread thin as minor storm-related incidents popped up in droves across the region. Most incidents were related to downed trees and power lines.

Central Maine Power’s website showed that thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Midcoast towns and continued to go without in the days following the storm.

“We saw power outages throughout the county,” SCEMA Director Phillip Davis said. “At one point, 70% of our county was without power.”

Davis said most residents heeded storm warnings and stayed home, preventing major accidents.

Brunswick

Brunswick resident Alison P. Bell was one of thousands to lose power on Thursday. Bell, who lost power for three days during the March ice storm, was worried she would run out of propane for her generator if the outage was long. Thankfully, she said, her power was restored quickly, with the lights coming back on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Over 3,300 Brunswick homes and businesses remained without power through Friday, but CMP reported that all power in town had been restored by Sunday afternoon.

The Brunswick Recreation Center opened on Thursday at 6 a.m. to provide internet and heat. Center Director Tom Farrell said about 75 people used the facility on the day of the storm.

“Having a place like this is important for the community,” Farrell said. “And we’re glad to play a role in it.”

The warming center remained open through Saturday as CMP crews slowly restored power to the region.

Bath

Bath emergency officials reported some minor flooding in low-lying areas and downed trees and wires on Thursday. Police Chief Andrew Booth said on Thursday that recovery efforts for this second spring storm were “nothing out of the ordinary” and that emergency crews were working to keep roads passable.

According to CMP, about 668 residents and businesses were still without power on the day following the storm, but most were restored by Saturday.

Advertisement

Harpswell

Despite all of Harpswell losing power in the storm, Emergency Management Agent and Fire Director Mike Drake said that damage was not as bad as the aftermath from the March ice storm.

Emergency services received 18 calls reporting trees leaning on power lines and road blockages. There was one propane gas leak and one medical emergency reported in the town of nearly 5,000 residents.

Despite minimal calls, Drake and other public safety officials reiterated that residents should not use generators inside garages or within 10 feet of a home.

Topsham

Topsham emergency services received 40 emergency calls for downed trees and lines during the storm. Two roads were closed on Friday because of the storm.

“This is the biggest winter storm we’ve had,” Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin said, noting that residents likely got used to a mild winter, only to be surprised by two big storms back-to-back.

McLaughlin said that while snowfall was heavy, Thursday’s storm was milder in terms of destruction compared to the March storm, which damaged transformers.

Advertisement

About 3,500 CMP customers were still without power the day following the storm.

Woolwich

Woolwich suffered from widespread power outages in the aftermath of the storm.

Almost 1,500 homes and businesses had no power on Friday. Over 600 CMP customers were still without electricity on Sunday morning, but power was restored by the afternoon, according to CMP’s website.

Though the fire and rescue department could not immediately be reached, its website advertised that if power and telephone services are out for a while, residents can visit the fire department to get water, a shower and a “smiling face.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: