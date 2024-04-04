KENNEBUNK – James “Tim” Austin Gates III of Kennebunk passed away at Gosnell Memorial House on March 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born on Feb. 4, 1948, in Deer Lodge, Mont. Tim grew up in Massachusetts and Connecticut. He graduated from Masconomet High School, attended Bridgeton Academy and the University of Colorado, Denver.

Tim was a well known builder in the Kennebunk’s for 50+ years. He was a long serving member of the Cape Porpoise Fire Department, known for producing amazing fire department fests at The Atlantic Hall. Tim also served on the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library Board.

Tim was a nature lover. He enjoyed reading, skiing, fishing, traveling to warm destinations and the family camp. You could always find Tim in the kitchen. He loved to cook fried chicken and host festive dinner parties with family and friends.

Tim was predeceased by his parents, Martha Foster Gates and James A. Gates II; his sister Deborah Blake; and his granddaughter, Antonia J. Daley.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Dorian Gates and her partner Harold Oulton and grandson Henry Oulton, and Joanne Gates; his stepdaughter Jessica Healy; brother Christopher Gates and wife Valerie Gates, sister Cynthia Warner and husband Arthur Warner; along with many nieces and nephews.

A service honoring Tim will be held at St. David’s Church in Kennebunk, Maine on April 20t, 2024 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:

Antonia J. Daley

Foundation

Cape Porpoise Fire Department,

Cape Porpoise, Maine or:

the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Kennebunkport, Maine

