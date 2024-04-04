people on the move

NEW HIRES

Chessell McGee has been hired as the senior vice president at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. McGee has over 20 years of experience in Maine real estate and has represented buyers and sellers on nearly 150 transactions. She is active with the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Portland Velo Club.

John Wilson has been hired as a paraplanner at Charter Oak Capital Management. Wilson will be analyzing financial statements, taking notes during client meetings, updating client records and performing projections.

Zack Brandwein has been hired at Dentons law firm, as of counsel. Brandwein advises clients on products liability and mass torts, with a focus on environmental litigation. He also represents companies, higher education institutions and individuals in cases ranging from contract disputes to class action defense.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has hired three primary care providers: Kieran Donaghey, Dr. Ian Corbett and Dr. Annika Bannon. Donaghey earned his master of science in nursing from the University of Southern Maine. Corbett, D.O., earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Central Maine Medical Center. Bannon, M.D., earned her doctor of medicine from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed her residency in family medicine at Albany Medical College.

The Mitchell Institute has hired Kristen Case as scholar research and grants manager and Casey Near as scholarship director. Case was previously a professor of English at the University of Maine at Farmington. Near previously worked as the executive director of counseling and later dean of counselor development at Collegewise.

Portside Real Estate Group has hired Tami Goodrich as an associate broker in the Falmouth office. She has over 10 years of experience in the real estate industry, including building real estate investment portfolios.

Apex Youth Connection in Biddeford has hired Michael Chapman as executive director. He previously held the post of job readiness program manager. Chapman will oversee the organization’s operations, staffing and financials while conducting community outreach and ongoing communications with key business partners and board members. He holds a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Vermont.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Brian King has been appointed to the Thomas College Board of Trustees. King is a senior executive with Bank of America and the president of Bank America Maine. He graduated from Thomas College with a bachelor of science in finance and economics. King also serves on the Junior Achievement of Maine Board of Directors, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce board, and the board of directors at Educate Maine.

GENERAL

The Salt Institute for Documentary Studies has relaunched its writing track under the leadership of Zahir Janmohamed. Janmohamed is the co-founder of the award-nominated podcast, Racist Sandwich.

